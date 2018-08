Caroline Garcia of France hits a return to Johanna Konta of Great Britain during the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Caroline Garcia of France serves to Johanna Konta of Great Britain during the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Angelique Kerber of Germany as she plays Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Samantha Stosur of Australia during the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

The morning session of the second day of the 50th edition of the US Open met expectations as the favorites, such as Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki (2), Germany's Angelique Kerber (4) and France's Caroline Garcia (6), easily made it through the first round.

Wozniacki, who is looking for her second Grand Slam title of the season, beat Australian Samantha Stosur, who won the 2011 US Open, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes.