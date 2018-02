Julia Goerges of Germany in action during her second round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark sprays champagne while posing with her trophy for winning the women's final at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki maintained the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Germany's Julia Goerges managed to leap into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Having won the 2018 Australian Open title, Wozniacki returned in last week's ranking to world No. 1 for the first time since 2012, replacing Romania's Simona Halep.