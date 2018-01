Venus Williams of the USA departs after being defeated by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts against Francesca Schiavone of Italy during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates her win against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Monday eased past Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-2, 6-3, avoiding more upsets in the first round of the Australian Open after former champion Venus Williams went out in the opening match.

Currently ranked world No. 2, Wozniacki had her serve broken three times during the 71-minute match, but made the most of all six break points she was offered.