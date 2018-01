Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia during round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Sunday thrashed Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, had not reached the last-8 round since 2012, when she lost to now-retired Kim Clijsters of Belgium.