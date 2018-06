Pauline Parmentier of France plays Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Danish No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the French Open round of 16 with a 6-0, 6-3 victory Friday over home-crowd favorite Pauline Parmentier.

The reigning Australian Open champion needed just an hour and 18 minutes to dismiss her 74th-ranked French opponent.