Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action during her women's singles semifinal match against Qiang Wang of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Qiang Wang of China in action during her women's singles semifinal match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning her women's singles semifinal match against Qiang Wang of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, ranked world No. 2 and seeded second, met expectations and booked her place in China Open final, as she won in straight sets over Qiang Wang, China number one, in the hard-court WTA event.

Wozniacki, who already secured a place in 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore, needed just one hour and 23 minutes to ease past Wang 6-1, 6-3.