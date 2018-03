Xolos' Miller Bolaños (L) vies for the ball with New York Red Bulls' Kemar Lawrence (R) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Xolos of Mexico and New York Red Bulls of USA at Caliente stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Xolos' Damian Musto (back) vies for the ball with New York Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Xolos of Mexico and New York Red Bulls of USA at Caliente stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Xolos' Luis Mendoza (L) vies for the ball with New York Red Bulls' Tyler Adams (R) during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Xolos of Mexico and New York Red Bulls of USA at Caliente stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

The United States team New York Red Bulls - which plays in Major League Soccer - beat Mexico's Tijuana 2-0 in a surprise win playing away, gaining a two-goal advantage in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Brit Bradley Wright-Phillips scored both the goals for New York, finding the net in the ninth and 67th minutes of play.