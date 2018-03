New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Club Tijuana during the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals match played on March 6, 2018, at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

English striker Bradley Wright-Phillips scored two goals, helping the New York Red Bulls beat Minnesota United 3-0 in the fourth round of Major League Soccer (MLS) play.

Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl opened the scoring in the 15th minute of Saturday night's match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.