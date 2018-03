Spanish former soccer player Xavi Alonso (C) and Spanish canoeing olympic champion Maialen Chorraut (L) take part in the 'Begiradak' conference at Deusto University in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Mar. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/Juan Herrero

The Madrid prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it is looking to send retired Spain international Xabi Alonso to jail for five years and to fine him 4 million euros (4.9 million dollars) for alleged tax fraud related to money earned from imaging rights while at La Liga club Real Madrid.

In addition to the fines, the prosecution also wants Alonso to repay the defrauded amount plus interest, totaling over 2 million euros (nearly 2.5 million dollars).