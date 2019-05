Former Barcelona legend and current Qatari club Al Sadd SC soccer player Xavier Hernandez of Spain reacts during an interview in a hotel in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández said his new focus after hanging up his boots as a player for the last time is to build up coaching experience with his club Al Sadd, which is based in Qatar, with his eyes set on a return to the Catalan giant.

Qatar, which is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hopes to benefit from Hernández's skills as part of its plan to achieve an international reputation in the world's soccer scene.