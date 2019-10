Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team in action during the free practice two of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 4 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team prepares for the free practice two of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 4 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team prepares for the free practice two of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 4 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the second free practice session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 4 October 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team in action during the free practice two of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 4 October 2019. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) has set the pace for the first day of the free practice ahead of the Thai Grand Prix, while Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) managed to overcome the heavy crash he suffered in the first session.

Marquez, who crashed at turn seven in the first free practice session, had to follow the medical protocol and was transferred to a medical centre before going to Buriram hospital to rule out any kind of injury.