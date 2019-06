Winner Maverick Vinales (Spain), Marc Marquez (Spain) (L, second) and Fabio Quartararo (France) (third) after the MotoGP Race on the Assen TT circuit in Assen, the Netherlands, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

Winner Maverick Vinales (Spain) after the MotoGP Race on the Assen TT circuit in Assen, the Netherlands, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

Movistar Yamaha's Spanish rider Maverick Viñales on Sunday emerged victorious at the Dutch MotoGP, while compatriot Marc Marquez came in second.

Marquez of Repsol Honda now leads the MotoGP standings with 44 points ahead of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati, who finished fourth behind Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha.