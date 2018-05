Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi of Italy in action during free practice number one at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Yamaha's Italian rider Valentino Rossi said he is looking to race at the top of his game during the upcoming French MotoGP, in a statement released by the team Wednesday.

Rossi finished sixth in the Spanish GP at Circuito de Jerez earlier this month, three spots behind teammate Maverick Viñales of Spain.