New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia in action on June 12, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The New York Yankees and CC Sabathia are close to finalizing a one-year, $8-million deal that will keep the starting pitcher in pinstripes for the 2019 season.

Sources close to the team said the agreement to bring back the 38-year-old Sabathia was nearly complete. It is expected to become official after the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6), 136-kilogram (300-pound) pitcher undergoes a physical on Wednesday, according to Major League Baseball's official Web site.