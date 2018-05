The overall leader, British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 156 km from Assisi to Osimo, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British cyclist Simon Yates of Mitchelton took the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, a 156-kilometer stretch from Assisi to Osimo.

Yates proved himself as one of the competition's strongest, completing the stage, which culminated in a demanding final five kilometers, in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 53 seconds.