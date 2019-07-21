efe-epa(Update 1: Adds details and quotes) Prat d'Albis, France

British cyclist Simon Yates was the victor Sunday in the 15th stage of the Tour de France.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider covered the alpine 185-km stage, which runs from Limoux to Foix Prat d'Albis, bringing the riders up into the Pyrenees, in 4:47.4.