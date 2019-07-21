The pack in action during the 15th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 185km between Limoux and Foix Prats d'Albis, France, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 15th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 185km between Limoux and Foix Prats d'Albis, France, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 15th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 185km between Limoux and Foix Prats d'Albis, France, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

British cyclist Simon Yates was the victor Sunday in the 15th stage of the Tour de France.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider covered the alpine 185-km stage, which runs from Limoux to Foix Prat d'Albis, bringing the riders up into the Pyrenees, in 4:47.4.