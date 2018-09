British rider Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) celebrates after winning the 14th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, over 171 km from Cistierna to Les Praeres de Nava, Spain, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

British cyclist Simon Yates (Mitchelton) won stage 14 of the Vuelta a España road race on Saturday, recovering the overall leader's red jersey.

Yates launched an attack in the final kilometer of the 171-km (106-mile) mountain stage, clocking a time of four hours, 19 minutes and 27 seconds.