Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates his win on the podium following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Britain's Simon Yates (C) of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Britain's Simon Yates (L) of Mitchelton Scott team, Austria's Gregor Muhlberger (C) of Bora Hansgrohe team and Spain's Pello Bilbao (R) of Astana Pro team in action during the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Bernal of team Ineos celebrates on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO