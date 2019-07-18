British cyclist Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday.
It was his maiden Tour de France stage win after he defeated Spaniard Pello Bilbao and Austrian Gregor Mühlberger.
Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates his win on the podium following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Britain's Simon Yates (C) of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates winning the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Britain's Simon Yates (L) of Mitchelton Scott team, Austria's Gregor Muhlberger (C) of Bora Hansgrohe team and Spain's Pello Bilbao (R) of Astana Pro team in action during the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Colombia's Egan Bernal of team Ineos celebrates on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Belgium's Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey following the 12th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 209.5km between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
British cyclist Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday.
It was his maiden Tour de France stage win after he defeated Spaniard Pello Bilbao and Austrian Gregor Mühlberger.