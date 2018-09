The peloton moves along the route during the 21st stage of La Vuelta cycling race over 100.9 km between Alcorcon and Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P. GANDUL

Italian rider Elia Viviani of the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates on the podium after winning the 21st stage of La Vuelta cycling race over 100.9 km between Alcorcon and Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Italian rider Elia Viviani (C) of the Quick-Step Floors team reacts after crossing the finish line to win the 21st stage of La Vuelta cycling race over 100.9 km between Alcorcon and Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the La Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain, 16 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

The United Kingdom cyclist Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on Sunday was crowned champion of the 2018 Vuelta a España, while Italy's Elia Viviani (Quick Step) won the 21st and final stage, claiming his third victory in this year's edition of the race.

Viviani, 29, was the first to cross the finish line in the 100.9-kilometer (62.7-mile) stage from Alcorcon to Madrid with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds.