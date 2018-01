Yerry Mina reacts during his presentation as new Barcelona FC player at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Yerry Mina poses during his presentation as new Barcelona player at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Yerry Mina (R) poses with his new jersey next to Barcelona FC's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (L) during his presentation as new Barcelona FC player at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Colombian defender Yerry Mina on Saturday was presented as the newest player for Barcelona, after signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Catalan club.

Mina was presented in front of over 8,500 fans, mostly Colombians, after Barça announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with the Brazilian club Palmeiras to sign the defender for 11.8 million euros ($14 million).