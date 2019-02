Celta's defender David Junca (L) in action with Sevilla FC's Pablo Sarabia (R) during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta's Turkish Okay Yokuslu (R) in action with Sevilla FC's Pablo Sarabia (C) during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta's players celebrate their victory against Sevilla FC in their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Okay Yokuslu scored the only goal of the game as Celta Vigo beat Sevilla at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo on Saturday to end a run of five consecutive losses and move out of the relegation zone.

It was a tightly contested affair, with the first half in particular low on quality as both teams struggled to find any attacking fluidity.