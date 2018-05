Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to media during practice the day before game one of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to media during practice the day before game one of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to media during practice the day before game one of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday praised the Cleveland Cavaliers for their performance and dismissed the joke that the Cavaliers reached the NBA finals solely because of its star player LeBron James.

When asked at a press conference about the Cavs being ridiculed on the Saturday Night Live skit for its reliance on LeBron James, Kerr recalled the Michael Jordan era in which people were also talking about the "Jordanaires."