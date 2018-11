Young Boys player Loris Benito (L) speaks next to head coach Gerardo Seoane (R) during a press conference in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

The coach of Swiss team Young Boys Bern, Gerardo Seoane, on Tuesday urged his squad to play well against Valencia in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The Bats and Young Boys tied 1-1 in their first clash on Oct. 23 in Bern, Switzerland and presently Valencia is in third place in Group H play while Young Boys Bern is in the last place.