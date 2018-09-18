Players from Swiss soccer club BSC Young Boys took part in a training session on Tuesday on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group stage debut against English giants Manchester United.

Having failed to qualify for the tournament proper for three seasons in a row, last year’s Swiss Super League champions were finally able to go beyond the qualification rounds by defeating Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb in a playoff last month, and will make their first ever appearance in the competition’s group stage against the three-time European champions.