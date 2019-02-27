Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo speaks during the presentation of the club's new player Nehuen Perez (unseen) at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Atletico Madrid's new player Nehuen Perez (C) poses for photographers beside Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo (R) and Sporting Director Andrea Berta (L) during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Argentine defender Nehuen Perez, 18, was presented to the press Wednesday as Atletico Madrid's newest acquisition during which the center-back confirmed he intends to have a memorable experience with the La Liga side.

Perez was to move to Atletico over the summer on a six-year transfer deal from the South American club Argentinos Juniors, but he stayed at his former team on loan for another six months, during which he played with the Argentina national soccer team U-20 through the beginning of this year in the 2019 South American U-20 Championship where the Argentina national team came in second place.