German driver Sophia Floersch during the 65th Macau Grand Prix on the streets of Macau, China, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARMO CORREIA

German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch, 17, was hospitalized Sunday following an high-speed airborne crash, after she lost control of her car during the Macau Grand Prix.

Van Amersfoort Racing team posted Floersch's medical report to Twitter, which showed she was conscious and her vital signs were stable when transferred to the hospital.