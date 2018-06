Angelina Makanrova poses at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A young Russian athlete with Down syndrome will help the referee with the coin toss that decides which team kicks off the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Angelina Makarova, age 12, appeared on Wednesday at a media event alongside her mother Olga Makarova at FIFA's press center in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the opening match is to be played Thursday.