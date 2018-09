A general view of the Korogocho slum where the Acakoro Football Academy was formed from and where most of its players come from, in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 September 2018. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Teddy Sirma (14), who plays for Under 15 team, poses for a photo inside his house with medals that he has won on different football competitions after coming from school in Korogocho slum in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 September 2018. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A soccer academy in a slum area of Kenya's capital Nairobi has for the past five years been growing the East African country's next generation of talent.

Through rigorous sessions, the Acakoro youth academy in the Korogocho slum not only trains its young members in the skills needed to take on international squads abroad, it also provides them with access to education.