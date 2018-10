Daniel Lajud, a 19-year-old midfielder for Mexican-league club Monterrey, celebrates his team's home victory over Toluca in Liga MX Apertura action on Oct. 20, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Key figures for Mexican-league soccer club Monterrey said ahead of Wednesday night's Copa MX final that the team has its sights set high after overcoming adversity and getting a lift from several promising young players.

Monterrey will be seeking its third Copa MX title - and second since the start of 2017 - when it hosts Mexico City club Cruz Azul on Wednesday night in a single-leg final at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in the northern city of Guadalupe.