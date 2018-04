Wales and India play Women's Double Table Tennis during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Anna Hursey (R) and Charlotte Carey (L) of Wales play Women's Double Table Tennis during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

The youngest competitor at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey from Wales, helped take her team to victory in their first doubles match against India on Thursday.

Hursey and her partner Charlotte Carey battled for a 3-2 victory over India's Madhurikar Patkar and Mouma Das in their first game in Women's Doubles Table Tennis.