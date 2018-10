North Korea's April 25 football team reacts after scoring a goal in the opener of the Ari Sports Cup U-15 Youth Football Tournament against South Korea's Gangwon provincial team at Songam Sports Town in Chuncheon, 85 km northeast of Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2018. EPA/YONHAP

South and North Korean female soccer players make a circuit of the ground after their match in the Ari Sports Cup U-15 Youth Football Tournament at Songam Sports Town in Chuncheon, 85 km northeast of Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2018. EPA/YONHAP

The Korean city of Chuncheon on Tuesday hosted the ongoing Ari Cup, a youth soccer tournament between the two Koreas that has become a key channel for bilateral exchange.

On Monday around 15,000 spectators attended the opening match of the tournament's fifth edition at a stadium in Chuncheon - the capital of the northeastern Gangwon province - which was played between youth teams from two countries that technically remain at war but have witnessed increased reconciliation in recent months.