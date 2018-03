Guido Pella of Argentina in action against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in action against Guido Pella of Argentina during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Russia's Mikhail Youzhny needed two tiebreaks to overcome Argentina's Guido Pella in straight sets 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Wednesday in a close first-round match at the Miami Open.

Pella, ranked 61 in the world, again fell in the first round again after Spain's Fernando Verdasco eliminated him from Indian Wells, losing to the world number 102 Russian, who had previously beaten him in the 2016 US Open.