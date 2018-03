Yulimar Rojas (C) of Venezula reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain, March 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

(L-R) Silver medalist Kimberly Williams of Jamaica, gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain, on March 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela in action during the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain, on March 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas on Saturday defended her title and won the women's triple jump at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old Rojas made the best jump of the year with 14.63 meters to take home the gold medal.