Venezuelan track star Yulimar Rojas (c) displays in Caracas on March 11, 2018, the gold medal she won in the triple-jump at the world track and field event in early March in Birmingham, England. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, the new world champion in the triple-jump, exhibited in Caracas the hard-won and "sentimental" gold medal she won eight days ago at the world track and field event in Birmingham, England.

She said amid laughter that her participation in the British event had been up in the air due to an injury she suffered two months ago and to the heavy snow that fell on some British cities in early March.