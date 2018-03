(L-R) Second placed Dutch rider Mike Teunissen of Team Sunweb, first placed Belgian rider Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Floors and third placed Belgian rider Sep Vanmarcke of EF Education First - Drapac Cannondale celebrate on the podium after the 73rd edition of the 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen' one day cycling race, over 180km from Roeselare to Waregem, Belgium, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgian cyclist Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Floors celebrates winning the 73rd edition of the 'Dwars Door Vlaanderen' one day cycling race, 180 km from Roeselare to Waregem, Belgium, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) on Wednesday won the Dwars door Vlaanderen cycling race for the second year in a row, which runs for 180.1 km between Roselare and Waregem in Belgium.

Lampaert took advantage of an oversight by his four escape companions, and at 600 meters from the finish line launched a long sprint that allowed him to enjoy the victory many meters before the end of the race.