(L-R) Silver medal winner Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, Gold medal winner Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Bronze medal winner Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Women's Single Free Skating of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia performs during the Women Single Free Skating of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Silver medal winner Evgenia Medvedeva (L) of the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Gold medal winner Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Women's Single Free Skating of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia, who held a narrow lead after the short program, won gold in the women's single skating on Friday after the free skating program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 15-year-old held off the challenge from compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who scored 156.65 in the free skating, the same as Zagitova.