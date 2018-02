Evgenia Medvedeva, Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) in action during the Women Single Short Program of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A multiple exposure image shows Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) in action during the Women Single Short Program of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) in action during the Women Single Short Program of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Alina Zagitova, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, was leading the women's figure skating's singles short program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Zagitova scored 82.92 points, while her compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva placed second with a score of 81.61.