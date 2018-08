Matej Toth (L) of Slovakia in action during the men's and women's 50km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Maryan Zakalnytskyy of Ukraine celebrates winning the men's 50km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Maryan Zakalnytskyy (C) of Ukraine and Carl Dohmann (R) of Germany in action during the men's and women's 50km Race Walk at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Ukraine's race walker Maryan Zakalnytskyy on Tuesday won his first gold medal at the 2018 European Championships in the German capital Berlin in the 50 km race walk.

Zakalnytskyy clinched the gold for his country after leading the march, clocking three hours and 46.32 minutes.