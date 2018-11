Didier Moreno from Independiente Medellin fights for the ball with Pablo Zeballos from Sol de America on May 10, 2018, at a Copa Sudamericana match at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin (Colombia). EPA- EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Ecuadorian manager Octavio Zambrano is trying to lead Independiente Medellin to its first final of the year, but his club will have to beat defending champion Deportes Tolima this week in the first leg of the Colombian league semifinals to advance to the championship series.

Independiente will try to win at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, a city in northwestern Colombia, on Wednesday.