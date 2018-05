Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team starts for the free practice of the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

French Moto GP rider Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech3 reacts at the end of the free practice of the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

French rider Johann Zarco (Yamaha) on Saturday overcame Spanish rival Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) to claim the pole position for the French MotoGP.

With a time of one minute and 31.185 seconds, Zarco earned his second pole position of the season and the fourth of his MotoGP career.