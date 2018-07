Photograph provided Jul 22 showing Tigres's Andre Gignac celebrating a goal during their first match of the 2018 Apertura championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Photograph provided Jul 22 showing Tigres's Andre Gignac (c) vying for the ball with Leon's Andres Mosquera (l) and Fernando Navarro (r) during the first match of the 2018 Apertura championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Photograph provided Jul 22 showing Tigres's Luis Rodriguez and Leon's Hector Mascorros during the first match of the 2018 Apertura championship in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and French striker Andre Pierre Gignac each scored a goal this weekend, earning Tigres UANL a 2-0 victory over Leon at the Mexican League's 2018 Apertura tournament.

Ricardo Ferretti's Tigres dominated the field on Saturday with Zelarayan's trick corner kick at the end of the first half and Gignac's headshot at minute 57.