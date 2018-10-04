Shuai Zhang of China celebrates during the women's third round singles match after she defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during the women's third round singles match against Shuai Zhang of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during the women's third round singles match against Shuai Zhang of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Germany's Angelique Kerber suffered a shock defeat to China's Shuai Zhang on Thursday to crash out of the China Open in Beijing.

Third-seeded Kerber was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 as the unseeded Zhang delivered the upset of the competition so far.