China's Zhu Yuling and Chen Meng have advanced to Sunday's women's singles final at the Korea Open table tennis event, setting up a showdown pitting the world's No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Zhu had little difficulty in her two matches on Saturday, brushing aside South Korea's Suh Hyo-won 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in the quarter-finals before cruising past Japanese world No. 4 Kasumi Ishikawa 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in the semis.