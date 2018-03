Real Madrid's head coach, French Zinedine Zidane, speaks during a press conference held following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's head coach, French Zinedine Zidane, reacts during a press conference held following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday was again forced to defend the role his countryman Karim Benzema plays in the team and denied that Welsh forward Gareth Bale is injured.

Benzema's overall performance and Bale's total contribution to the team have drawn criticism from some fans.