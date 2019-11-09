Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (C), supervises his players during a training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, 08 November 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Zidane: Bale and James are not injured, but not available

Zinedine Zidane on Friday sad that Gareth Bale and Jamez Rodríguez were "not injured" but were also not available to play in Real Madrid's match against Eibar.

Bale and James were called up for international duty but have yet to return to the squad.