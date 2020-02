Real Madrid CF's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane during the press conference held after the training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, 05 February 2020. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Zidane: Barcelona will do very well in rest of season despite rifts

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Wednesday that Barcelona will do “very well” in the rest of the season, despite the rival club’s recent crisis after Lionel Messi publicly spoke out against the club's sporting director.

“Barcelona are a competitive team that are going to do very well from now until the end of the season,” he said at a press conference.