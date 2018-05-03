efe-epa Madrid, May 3 3 May 2018

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (L) and his staff attend a training session in Munich, Germany, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane on Thursday began preparations for the upcoming el Clasico match against Barcelona.

The squad returned to practice after qualifying for the Champions League final by eliminating Bayern Munich on Tuesday.