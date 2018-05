A giant inflatable replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy is placed at the St. Sofia square in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Thursday summoned all of his 24 players to compete against Liverpool in the upcoming final of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev.

Real Madrid is due to take on Liverpool on Saturday at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in the Ukrainian capital.