Real Madrid's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane, during a team training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he is confident French forward Karim Benzema is going to put an end to his goal-scoring drought.

The French coach made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.