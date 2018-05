Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane addresses a press conference following a training session at Valdebebas Sport Complex in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Zidane denies requesting Neymar signing, but believes he would be a good fit

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday said he did not ask for the club to sign Brazilian star forward Neymar, though he did acknowledge that the Paris Saint Germain player would complement Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sports media have linked Neymar with a move to Madrid during the offseason summer transfer market, something Zidane stressed he did not place much importance on.